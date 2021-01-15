New Jersey hosts Boston following shootout victory

Boston Bruins (1-0-0, fourth in the East Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (0-0-1, fifth in the East Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits the New Jersey Devils after the Bruins knocked off New Jersey 3-2 in a shootout.

New Jersey went 28-29-12 overall and 9-10-2 in division action in the 2019-20 season. The Devils scored 185 total goals last season while averaging 2.7 per game.

Boston finished 44-14-12 overall and 14-6-3 in division games in the 2019-20 season. The Bruins scored 227 total goals last season, 57 on power plays and five shorthanded.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Bruins: Craig Smith: out (lower body).