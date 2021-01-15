Vancouver visits Calgary for division showdown

Vancouver Canucks (1-1-0, fourth in the North Division) vs. Calgary Flames (0-0-1, sixth in the North Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary plays Vancouver in a matchup of North Division teams.

Calgary finished 36-27-7 overall and 13-10-1 in division play in the 2019-20 season. The Flames scored 41 power play goals on 193 power play opportunities last season.

Vancouver finished 11-8-1 in division games and 14-18-2 on the road a season ago. The Canucks averaged 3.2 goals on 31.2 shots per game last season.

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.