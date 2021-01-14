Sports

Chong Qui lifts Mount St. Mary’s over Merrimack 77-57

The Associated Press

EMMITSBURG, Md.

Damian Chong Qui had 19 points as Mount St. Mary’s romped past Merrimack 77-57 on Thursday night.

Josh Reaves had 13 points for Mount St. Mary’s (3-5, 2-2 Northeast Conference). Dakota Leffew added 12 points. Nana Opoku had 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

Mikey Watkins had 17 points for the Warriors (1-2, 1-2). Jordan Minor added 14 points and nine rebounds. Ryan Isaacson had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Murphy scores 14 to carry Belmont past Tennessee Tech 88-67

January 14, 2021 9:32 PM

Football

Gene Frenette: For Jaguars’ fans, an Urban-Trevor combo makes franchise relevant

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service