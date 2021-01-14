La.-Lafeyette looks for road win vs UTA

Louisiana-Lafayette (8-3, 2-2) vs. Texas-Arlington (6-6, 2-2)

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette looks for its third straight win over Texas-Arlington at College Park Center. Texas-Arlington's last win at home against the Ragin' Cajuns came on Jan. 23, 2017.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Shahada Wells is putting up 16 points and two steals to lead the way for the Mavericks. Sam Griffin has complemented Wells and is accounting for 13 points per game. The Ragin' Cajuns are led by Theo Akwuba, who is averaging a double-double with 11.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.5 blocks.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Mavericks have scored 76.8 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 68.6 per game they managed in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Griffin has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Texas-Arlington field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Texas-Arlington is 0-5 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 6-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Louisiana-Lafayette's Cedric Russell has attempted 82 3-pointers and connected on 32.9 percent of them, and is 9 for 22 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Sun Belt teams. The Mavericks have averaged 11.4 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

