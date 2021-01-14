Dallas takes on Milwaukee, seeks 4th straight road win

Dallas Mavericks (6-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (8-4, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Mavericks take on Milwaukee.

Milwaukee finished 56-17 overall with a 30-5 record at home in the 2019-20 season. The Bucks averaged 118.7 points per game last season, 18.3 from the free throw line and 41.4 from deep.

Dallas finished 43-32 overall with a 23-14 record on the road a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 6.1 steals, 4.8 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Bucks: Torrey Craig: out (nose).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (health and safety protocols), Jalen Brunson: out (health protocols), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (health protocols), Dwight Powell: out (health protocols), Josh Richardson: out (health protocols).