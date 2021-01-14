Sports

Ottawa begins season at home against Toronto

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators

Ottawa, Ontario; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators open the season at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.

Ottawa finished 9-9-5 in division action and 18-13-6 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Senators were called for 276 penalties last season averaging 3.9 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes per game.

Toronto finished 36-25-9 overall and 12-8-2 in division action during the 2019-20 season. The Maple Leafs averaged 3.4 goals and 5.6 assists per game last season.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

