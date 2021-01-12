Spurs finish strong road trip with 112-102 win over Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo, center, goes to the basket between San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, left, and guard Devin Vassell (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

Lonnie Walker IV scored 24 points and San Antonio beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-102 on Tuesday night, allowing the Spurs to finish a five-game trip with four wins.

Keldon Johnson added 18 points for the Spurs, who won their 2,200th game since joining the NBA in 1976. The Spurs committed a season-low four turnovers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 20 points while Hamidou Diallo scored 16. The Thunder are 0-4 this season at Chesapeake Energy Arena but 5-1 on the road. Oklahoma City’s next three games are at home.

The Spurs led 51-43 at halftime before Oklahoma City started the third quarter on an 11-3 run to tie the game. Walker and Trey Lyles each hit a 3-pointer to rebuild the Spurs’ lead to 62-55 and they never trailed again.

A 3-pointer by Patty Mills, who scored 17 points, gave San Antonio its largest lead at 85-75 with 10:49 left. The Thunder closed within four points several times after that, the last at 104-100 with 2:25 left, but missed a chance to draw closer when Al Horford missed a 3-point attempt. The Spurs hit all six of their free throws in the final minute.

TIP-INS

Spurs: DeMar DeRozan missed a second straight game for personal reasons … With 13 points, LaMarcus Aldridge moved past John Stockton into 47th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Aldridge has 19,720 points. Aldridge also moved up a spot to 70th on the NBA’s career list for blocked shots. His two against the Thunder gave him 1,118. ... Dejounte Murray received a technical foul with 9:13 left in the third quarter after the Spurs had rebounded a missed Oklahoma City shot.

Thunder: Oklahoma City entered the game averaging 13.6 3-pointers per game but went 7 of 26 from behind the arc. ... Gilgeous-Alexander fell a rebound shy of his second double-double of the season.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Host the Houston Rockets for a pair of games on Thursday and Saturday.

Thunder: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday as part of a four-game homestand.