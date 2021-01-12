Tigers avoid arbitration with Fulmer, reach 1-year deal

Right-hander Michael Fulmer and the Detroit Tigers agreed Tuesday to a $3.1 million, one-year contract that avoided arbitration.

The 2016 AL Rookie of the Year went 0-2 with an 8.78 ERA in 10 starts last season after missing all of 2019 because of Tommy John surgery. He earned $1,037,037 in prorated pay from a $2.8 million salary.

Eight Tigers remain eligible to swap proposed salaries Friday: right-handers José Cisnero, Buck Farmer and Joe Jiménez, left-handers Matt Boyd and Daniel Norris, shortstop Niko Goodrum, third baseman Jeimer Candelario and outfielder JaCoby Jones.

Detroit also announced that Steve Chase has been promoted to major league strength and conditioning coach after 16 seasons working in the organization’s player development system. He spent the last six seasons as minor league strength and conditioning coordinator.