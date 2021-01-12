Nebraska looks to knock off No. 14 Illinois

No. 14 Illinois (9-4, 5-2) vs. Nebraska (4-8, 0-5)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Illinois looks to give Nebraska its 14th straight loss to ranked opponents. Nebraska's last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 21 Maryland Terrapins 69-61 on March 14, 2019. Illinois fell short in a 66-63 game to Maryland in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu, Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams have collectively scored 45 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 45 percent of all Fighting Illini scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Dosunmu has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Illinois field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 39 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Nebraska is 0-6 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 4-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

COLD SPELL: Nebraska has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 74 points while giving up 82.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Illinois offense has scored 83.3 points per game this season, ranking the Fighting Illini 23rd among Division I teams. The Nebraska defense has allowed 74.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 206th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25