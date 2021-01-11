Colorado tops Utah behind double-doubles by Schwartz, Walker

Colorado forward Evan Battey (21) battles for position under the basket with Utah guard Ian Martinez (2) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) AP

D’Shawn Schwartz had 15 points and 15 rebounds, McKinley Wright IV tied Colorado's career assists record and the Buffaloes rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Utah 65-58 on Monday.

Schwartz made a free-throw line jumper with 55.2 seconds left for a 59-54 lead, and Colorado made six straight free throws in the final 33 seconds to seal it. The Buffaloes, who entered leading the nation in free-throw percentage (85.6%), finished 18 of 24 at the stripe.

Wright had nine points and four assists, tying Jay Humphries as CU’s all-time assists leader with 562.

Jabari Walker added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Colorado (9-3, 3-2 Pac-12), which won at Utah for the first time in nine meetings. Colorado’s last win at Utah was during the 2011-12 season.

Timmy Allen led Utah (4-5, 1-4) with 19 points, and Alfonso Plummer added 12. Mikael Jantunen, coming off a career-high 20 points against No. 17 Oregon, was held to six points.

Utah led 37-27 at halftime but didn't make its first field goal of the second half until the 14:11 mark. Colorado scored 15 straight points during the drought for a 42-37 advantage.

Colorado is scheduled to host California on Wednesday in its second three-game conference week this season. Utah ends a four-game homestand on Thursday against Stanford.