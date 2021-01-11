MATCHDAY: Man United looks to take the lead in England

Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, center, reacts after Manchester City goal during the English League Cup semifinal soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Peter Powell/Pool via AP) AP

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Tuesday:

ENGLAND

Manchester United will move above Liverpool and into first place in the Premier League by avoiding defeat at Burnley. United hasn't been on top after 17 games of a league since the 2012-13 season, the last of Alex Ferguson's reign. It would add further spice to Sunday's meeting at Anfield between Liverpool and United in what is traditionally the biggest fixture in English soccer. United is tied on points with Liverpool, behind only on goal difference. Last-placed Sheffield United looks to get a first league win at the 18th time of asking when it hosts Newcastle, with Chris Wilder's team on just two points and 12 adrift of safety. Everton heads to Wolverhampton knowing a draw or win lifts the team back into the top four.

SPAIN

Atlético Madrid has a chance to increase its Spanish league lead when it hosts Sevilla in a match postponed from the first round. The game couldn't be played last year because Atlético and Sevilla played later into last season in European competitions. Atlético, which has won four in a row in the league, is one point ahead of Real Madrid with three games in hand. Sevilla, unbeaten in six league matches, can move to fourth place with a victory in Madrid.

GERMANY

Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt play their rescheduled German Cup second-round tie for a game against fourth-tier team Rot-Weiss Essen. The cup offers some respite for Leverkusen, which was unbeaten in the Bundesliga until it conceded late in a 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich and hasn’t won either of its games since. “We’re not having the luck at the moment that we were having in the last months, perhaps also because we don’t deserve it,” said Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Völler, who called for more bite from his players. Frankfurt is on a run of three Bundesliga wins, including 2-1 at home over Leverkusen. Their cup game is taking place in Leverkusen, though again there won’t be any fans due to coronavirus restrictions.

ITALY

Holding a three-point lead atop Serie A nearing the season’s midpoint, AC Milan will attempt to transfer its form to the Italian Cup when it hosts Torino in the round of 16. It’s a rematch of Milan’s 2-0 win over Torino in the league on Saturday, when Rafael Leão and Franck Kessié accounted for the goals. Zlatan Ibrahimović could make his first start since returning from injury on Saturday. The winner of the single-elimination game will face Inter Milan or Fiorentina, who play on Wednesday in Florence.