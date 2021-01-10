Morsell scores 19 as Maryland upsets No. 12 Illinois 66-63

Maryland guard Darryl Morsell (11) shoots as Illinois guard Jacob Grandison (3) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart) AP

Darryl Morsell scored 19 points, Donta Scott added 16 and Maryland upset No. 12 Illinois 66-63 on Sunday.

The game was fast-paced and close throughout. Hakim Hart hit a 3-pointer with 4:08 left to give the Terrapins a 62-61 lead, which Maryland didn’t relinquish.

Ayo Dosunmu scored 23 points for Illinois (9-4, 5-2 Big Ten) and Kofi Cockburn added 21 points and 10 rebounds. Dosunmu missed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have tied it.

Aaron Wiggins added 12 points for Maryland (7-6, 2-5). The Terrapins limped in on a three-game Big Ten losing streak, including two double-digit home losses.

Maryland played without point guard Eric Ayala (14 points per game) due to a groin injury.

Illinois jumped to a 14-7 lead, fueled by five quick points for Dosunmu, six by Cockburn and a long 3-pointer by Adam Miller. Maryland stuck around and tied it at 16 midway through the first half.

Illinois guard Trent Frazier took a blow to his left shoulder late in the first half and left in obvious pain. He returned in the second half but was held scoreless.

Cockburn had 16 points at the break.

Scott buried a 3 at the buzzer to pull the Terrapins within 34-32 at the half.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Expect Illinois to drop in the rankings but remain in the Top 25.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Hosts Nebraska on Saturday.

Illinois: Travels to Nebraska on Wednesday.