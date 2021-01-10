Sports

Burns scores 17 to lift Colgate past Boston U 89-45

The Associated Press

BOSTON

Jordan Burns posted 17 points, six rebounds and six assists as Colgate romped past Boston University 89-45 on Sunday night.

Jack Ferguson had 14 points for Colgate (3-1, 3-1 Patriot League). Sam Thomson added seven rebounds.

Sukhmail Mathon had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Terriers (1-3, 1-3). Walter Whyte added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Basketball

Knicks look sluggish as they get blown out by Nikola Jokic and Denver Nuggets for second straight loss

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service