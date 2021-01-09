Sports

Bills receiver Cole Beasley active for Colts wild-card game

The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y.

The AFC East champion Buffalo Bills welcomed back receiver Cole Beasley for their wild-card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Beasley was listed as active after Buffalo’s second-leading receiver missed one game with a knee injury. Leading receiver Stefon Diggs was also active after being limited in practice last week with an oblique injury.

Beasley’s return means the Bills will have their starting trio of receivers playing for the first time since a 32-30 loss at Arizona on Nov. 15. Buffalo’s third starter, John Brown, returned last week after missing five games with a knee injury and stint on the reserve-COVID-19 list.

The Colts, seeded seventh, are minus cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, who was already ruled out because of a concussion.

Starting defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is active after practicing on a limited basis because of a shoulder injury this past week.

