Lipscomb looks to sweep Bellarmine

Lipscomb (7-6, 2-1) vs. Bellarmine (3-4, 0-1)

Knights Hall, Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb goes for the season sweep over Bellarmine after winning the previous matchup in Louisville. The teams last played on Jan. 8, when the Bisons outshot Bellarmine from the field 52.2 percent to 46.7 percent and made 10 more foul shots en route to a 77-72 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Bellarmine's Pedro Bradshaw, Ethan Claycomb and CJ Fleming have combined to score 41 percent of all Knights points this season, though that number has fallen to 32 percent over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRADSHAW: Bradshaw has connected on 57.1 percent of the 14 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 8 over the last five games. He's also converted 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Knights have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bisons. Bellarmine has an assist on 59 of 99 field goals (59.6 percent) across its previous three outings while Lipscomb has assists on 24 of 67 field goals (35.8 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Bellarmine has held opposing teams to 64.6 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Knights have allowed just 51.7 points per game over their last three games.

