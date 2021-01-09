Stetson looks to extend streak vs North Alabama

Stetson (3-4, 1-0) vs. North Alabama (4-3, 0-1)

Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over North Alabama. Stetson has won by an average of 8 points in its last five wins over the Lions. North Alabama's last win in the series came on Jan. 19, 2019, a 63-62 win.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Stetson's Rob Perry, Mahamadou Diawara and Josh Smith have combined to account for 48 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 47 percent of all Hatters points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Perry has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Stetson field goals over the last three games. Perry has accounted for 20 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Hatters have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Lions. North Alabama has an assist on 42 of 88 field goals (47.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Stetson has assists on 57 of 92 field goals (62 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Alabama is ranked first among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 81.7 points per game. The Lions have averaged 86 points per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25