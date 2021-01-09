Sports

Detroit hosts Utah following overtime win against Phoenix

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Utah Jazz (5-4, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-7, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Utah Jazz after the Pistons took down the Suns 110-105 in overtime.

Detroit finished 20-46 overall during the 2019-20 season while going 11-22 at home. The Pistons shot 45.9% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

Utah finished 24-21 in Western Conference action and 21-16 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Jazz allowed opponents to score 108.8 points per game and shoot 45.7% from the field last season.

The teams match up Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Pistons: Killian Hayes: out (hip), Josh Jackson: day to day (ankle), Derrick Rose: day to day (knee).

Jazz: Derrick Favors: day to day (knee), Juwan Morgan: out (health and safety protocols), Jarrell Brantley: out (not with team), Joe Ingles: day to day (achilles).

  Comments  

Basketball

Clippers can’t contain Stephen Curry this time and fall to Warriors

Basketball

Lakers hold off late Bulls rally for the win

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service