Sports

Portland visits Sacramento for conference battle

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers (4-4, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (4-5, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CJ McCollum and the Portland Trail Blazers take on De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference action Saturday.

Sacramento finished 31-41 overall and went 16-19 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Kings averaged 7.7 steals, 4.1 blocks and 14.5 turnovers per game last season.

Portland went 35-39 overall and 20-27 in Western Conference games during the 2019-20 season. The Trail Blazers shot 46.3% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range last season.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Kings: Jabari Parker: out (health and safety protocols), DaQuan Jeffries: out (left ankle), De'Aaron Fox: day to day (hamstring).

Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out (ankle).

  Comments  

Basketball

Clippers can’t contain Stephen Curry this time and fall to Warriors

Basketball

Lakers hold off late Bulls rally for the win

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service