Raptors set franchise scoring record, win 144-123 over Kings

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, right, passes the ball as Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) AP

Pascal Siakam had 17 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, Toronto made 20 3-pointers and the Raptors set a franchise record for scoring while winning for the second time this season, 144-123 over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

Fred VanVleet scored 34 points to help the Raptors (2-6) snap a three-game losing streak. Toronto’s only other win came on Dec. 31 against the New York Knicks.

Nick Nurse’s team won its seventh straight against the Kings despite being without point guard Kyle Lowry (personal reasons).

Chris Boucher added 23 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto. Terence Davis had 18 points.

De’Aaron Fox scored 23 points and rookie Tyrese Haliburton had 15 point and eight assists for Sacramento.

Toronto outscored Sacramento 33-20 in the fourth quarter.

The Raptors' previous record for scoring in the regular season was 140 points, last done against the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 22, 2019. Toronto scored 150 points against the Brooklyn Nets on Aug. 23 in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Toronto had six players in double figures.

Kings: Sacramento shot 81% (17 of 21) with six 3s and scored a season-high 43 points in the first quarter. … Haliburton had a 3-pointer taken away upon review in the first quarter when it was ruled he stepped out of bounds before shooting. … Richaun Holmes picked up his fourth foul with 3:46 left in the second.

BEATS STANDING IN LINE

Fans have not been allowed inside Golden1 Center all season but that hasn’t stopped some from getting as close a look as possible. Two elderly women in wheelchairs peered through the glass doors encircling the arena and were able to see the game being shown on the giant scoreboard above the court, a ritual they have taken on for every home game this season. They were joined Friday night by a small group of people wearing Kings jerseys who were socially distanced nearby.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Visit Golden State on Sunday. Toronto has won three straight in the series, most recently beating the Warriors to clinch a playoff berth in March of last year.

Kings: Host the Trail Blazers on Saturday night. The two teams play again at Golden 1 Center next Wednesday.