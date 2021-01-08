Umude carries South Dakota over UM Kansas City 66-64

Stanley Umude had 18 points and six rebounds as South Dakota held off UM Kansas City 66-64 on Friday night.

A.J. Plitzuweit had 14 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota (5-6, 4-2 Summit League), which won its fourth straight game.

South Dakota totaled 26 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Brandon McKissic had 19 points for the Roos (5-7, 1-2). Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added 13 points and 12 rebounds. Josiah Allick had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25