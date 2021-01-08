Sports

Green scores 16 to lift Old Dominion past FAU 71-67

The Associated Press

NORFOLK, Va.

Xavier Green had 16 points and six rebounds as Old Dominion narrowly beat Florida Atlantic 71-67 on Friday night.

Austin Trice had 17 points and four blocks for Old Dominion (6-3, 2-1 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Malik Curry added 13 points. Joe Reece had eight rebounds.

Jailyn Ingram tied a season high with 26 points for the Owls (5-5, 0-1). B.J. Greenlee added 13 points. Kenan Blackshear had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

