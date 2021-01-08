Sports

‘He bled Dodger blue.’ Baseball world mourns death of Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda

The sports world was thrust into mourning Friday after Tommy Lasorda, the legendary former manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, died late Thursday at the age of 93.

Lasorda, who spent 21 years as manager of the Dodgers and was a two-time World Series champion, leaves behind a legacy that includes winning two National League Manager of the Year awards in the 1980s.

In 1997, Lasorda was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame and until his death, was the oldest living Hall of Famer.

The Major League Baseball world took to social media to express its condolences.

