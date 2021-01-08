Mt. St. Mary’s seeks revenge on St. Francis

Mount St. Mary's (2-4, 1-1) vs. St. Francis (NY) (3-3, 3-2)

Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary's seeks revenge on St. Francis (NY) after dropping the first matchup in Brooklyn Heights. The teams last went at it on Jan. 7, when the Terriers outshot Mount St. Mary's 43.9 percent to 37.3 percent and recorded 12 fewer turnovers on their way to a 15-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: St. Francis (NY) has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Travis Atson, Chauncey Hawkins, Rob Higgins and Unique McLean have combined to account for 70 percent of the team's scoring this year and 72 percent of all Terriers points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Damian Chong Qui has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Mount St. Mary's field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Mount St. Mary's has lost its last three road games, scoring 52.7 points, while allowing 69.7 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Terriers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mountaineers. St. Francis (NY) has an assist on 35 of 69 field goals (50.7 percent) over its past three games while Mount St. Mary's has assists on 27 of 65 field goals (41.5 percent) during its past three games.

GET OUT AND RUN: The quick-tempoed St. Francis (NY) offense has averaged 76.2 possessions per game this season, ranking the Terriers 26th nationally. Mount St. Mary's has not been as opportunistic as the Terriers and is averaging only 63.9 possessions per game (ranked 328th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25