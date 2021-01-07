Fitzgerald Jr. carries Tennessee St. over UT-Martin 74-62

Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. had 21 points as Tennessee State beat UT Martin 74-62 on Thursday night.

Fitzgerald Jr. hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Mark Freeman had 16 points for Tennessee State (2-6, 1-4 Ohio Valley Conference).

Cameron Holden had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Skyhawks (3-5, 1-3), whose losing streak reached five games.

Eden Holt, who was second on the Skyhawks in scoring entering the contest with 11 points per game, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).

