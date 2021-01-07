UTSA looks to end streak vs N. Texas

North Texas (4-4, 0-0) vs. UTSA (4-5, 0-2)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas looks to extend UTSA's conference losing streak to six games. UTSA's last CUSA win came against the UAB Blazers 66-59 on March 1, 2020. North Texas came up short in a 57-49 game at Loyola of Chicago in its last outing.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Jhivvan Jackson, Keaton Wallace, Eric Parrish and Luka Barisic have collectively accounted for 53 percent of UTSA's scoring this season. For North Texas, Javion Hamlet, Zachary Simmons, Thomas Bell, James Reese and Rubin Jones have combined to account for 66 percent of all North Texas scoring, including 73 percent of the team's points over its last five games.JUMPING FOR JAVION: Hamlet has connected on 33.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 7 over the last three games. He's also made 90.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: UTSA is 0-5 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

TWO STREAKS: North Texas has dropped its last four road games, scoring 54 points and allowing 64.3 points during those contests. UTSA has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 94.5 points while giving up 67.3.

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA is ranked second among CUSA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.8 percent. The Roadrunners have averaged 14.6 offensive boards per game and 15.8 per game over their last five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25