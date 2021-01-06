Beal scores 60 but Embiid leads 76ers over Wizards, 141-136

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid reacts to the basket and foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 141-136. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) AP

Joel Embiid scored 38 points and the NBA-leading Philadelphia 76ers overcame a Washington record-tying 60-point performance by Bradley Beal in a 141-136 win over the Wizards on Wednesday night.

The Sixers are an NBA-best 7-1 in coach Doc Rivers’ first season in Philadelphia

Beal was stuffed on a layup and missed a 3-pointer inside the final minute. But the dynamic guard, who once scored 53 and 55 points in consecutive games, sank a free throw with 4.4 seconds left to reach 60. He went 20 of 25 from the floor, 7 of 10 on 3-pointers and was 13 for 15 from the line to match Gilbert Arenas for the franchise mark.

Beal hit seven 3s and reached 57 points through three quarters, but the Wizards gave up 82 points and trailed by as many as 21 in the first half.

MAGIC 105, CAVALIERS 94

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Former top overall draft pick Markelle Fultz suffered a season-ending tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the first quarter of Orlando's win over Cleveland.

Fultz, off to the best start of his career, was driving to the basket less than five minutes into the game when he was cut off by Isaac Okoro and his left knee buckled without contact. The Orlando point guard writhed in pain on the floor for several minutes before he was helped into a wheelchair.

Fultz signed a three-year, $50 million extension last month and was finally showing the promise that made him the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft as he led the Magic to a quick start this season. He came in averaging a career-best 14.3 points in seven games.

Fultz was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers as part of their lengthy rebuild but struggled for years with a tough-to-diagnose shoulder injury that ruined his jump shot. He was traded to the Magic in February 2019.

Terrence Ross scored 20 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Magic, who beat the Cavaliers for a second time in three nights.

Collin Sexton scored 21 for Cleveland, his eighth straight game with at least 20 to start the season. That broke LeBron James’ franchise record from 2004-05.

CELTICS 107, HEAT 105

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie guard Payton Pritchard's putback with 0.2 seconds left capped a wild finish, and Boston beat Miami in their first matchup since last year's Eastern Conference finals.

Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and Jaylen Brown had 21 for the Celtics, who wasted an early 17-point lead and a 10-point lead in the final minute before winning.

Jimmy Butler had 26 points for Miami.

The Celtics went on a late 13-0 run to go up 10 with 1:17 left — only to see the Heat score 10 points in 55 seconds to tie the game on a pair of 3-pointers by Duncan Robinson, one while getting fouled, and another from Goran Dragic.

KNICKS 112, JAZZ 100

NEW YORK (AP) — Austin Rivers scored 23 points, including 14 straight for the Knicks down the stretch, and Julius Randle had 30 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists as New York won its third straight by beating Utah.

The Knicks trailed by 18 in the first half but outplayed the Jazz in the second and won for the fifth time in six games. It was tied at 96 with under five minutes to play before Rivers made four 3-pointers in the final 4:17.

Elfrid Payton scored 22 points for the Knicks.

Jordan Clarkson had 19 points and Donovan Mitchell added 18 for the Jazz, who were swept in a back-to-back set of games in New York. The Brooklyn Nets routed them 130-96 on Tuesday.

THUNDER 111, PELICANS 110

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points, George Hill hit the go-ahead free throws with 12 seconds left, and Oklahoma City edged New Orleans.

The Pelicans had the final possession of the game, and top scorers Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson both touched the ball. But it was second-year reserve guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker who took the last shot from 3-point range and it rimmed out.

Darius Bazley had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder, who avenged a home loss to New Orleans last week while winning for just the second time in six games.

Williamson scored 29 points and Ingram 24. Steven Adams had 10 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds for his first career triple-double.

PACERS 114, ROCKETS 107

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon scored a career-high 35 points and made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:22 to go, leading Indiana past Houston.

Justin Holiday added a season-best 20 points for Indiana, winner of two straight. It was the first time the Pacers the Rockets at home since January 2017.

John Wall had a season-high 28 points in his fourth game with his new team but James Harden finished with 15. Harden also had 12 assists for Houston, which gave up the final eight points after taking a 107-106 lead.