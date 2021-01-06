Dallas faces Denver for conference battle

Dallas Mavericks (3-4, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (3-4, eighth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Western Conference action.

Denver finished 46-27 overall and went 26-11 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Nuggets allowed opponents to score 109.2 points per game and shoot 46.3% from the field last season.

Dallas went 43-32 overall and 27-20 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 6.1 steals, 4.8 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Greg Whittington: day to day (left knee), Michael Porter Jr.: out (health and safety protocols).

Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).