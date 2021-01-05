Tigers sign Robbie Grossman to 2-year, $10 million contract

The Detroit Tigers have signed outfielder Robbie Grossman to a $10 million, two-year contract that includes performance bonuses.

The 31-year-old Grossman spent the past two seasons with the Oakland Athletics. He hit .241 with eight home runs and 23 RBIs in 51 games in the shortened 2020 season.

The deal includes $250,000 bonuses for 500 and 550 plate appearances in each year.

Prior to his stint with the A's, Grossman played for Minnesota and Houston. His .826 OPS last season was just two points shy of his career high in 2016. He also set a career high with 11 homers in that 2016 season with the Twins, although he'd have had a good chance to break that if last year had been a full season.

The Tigers announced the move Tuesday night. In a corresponding move, they designated outfielder Troy Stokes Jr. for assignment.