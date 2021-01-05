Hawks’ Rondo to miss at least 3 more games with knee injury

Atlanta Hawks guard Rajon Rondo (7) drives to the basket between Memphis Grizzlies center Gorgui Dieng (14) and guards De'Anthony Melton (0), Ja Morant (12) and Desmond Bane (22) in the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Rajon Rondo will miss at least three more games because of right knee soreness.

Rondo sat the last three games for the Hawks, though he was medically cleared for Monday night's loss to the New York Knicks. He did not get on the court, leaving Brandon Goodwin to again serve as the backup point guard to Trae Young.

The Hawks said the 34-year-old Rondo will begin a period of rest and rehabilitation in an attempt tp strengthen his knee. He will be evaluated before the team leaves for a three-game West Coast road trip that begins Jan. 13 at Phoenix.

Rondo has played only two of Atlanta's first seven games.

After winning his second NBA title last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Rondo joined the rebuilding Hawks after agreeing to a two-year, $15 million contract. He is the team's oldest player.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

thn Ron