What conferences performed the best in college football bowls? Here’s their records

College football’s eventful 2020 season is coming to a close with the upcoming national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium next Monday.

The title game is the culmination of bowl season, which was limited, like some seasons were, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Only 25 of the original 42 bowl games were played thus far with different bowls getting canceled and teams pulling out.

Yet, 25 games were played and two conferences boast unbeaten records to this point. Can you guess who? Hint: it’s not the SEC, considered the best conference each season.

It’s the Big 12 and MAC. They are the only conferences to produce undefeated marks this bowl season.

Here’s a look at each conference’s bowl season record (including independents):

Big 12 5-0

MAC 2-0

Sun Belt 4-1

SEC 6-2

Big Ten 3-1

Independents 3-1

Mountain West 2-1

American 1-5

Pac-12 0-2

ACC 0-6

Conference USA 0-6

