Albany (1-3, 1-2) vs. Vermont (2-3, 2-3)

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, Vermont; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont seeks revenge on Albany after dropping the first matchup in Burlington. The teams last met on Jan. 2, when the Great Danes shot 46.9 percent from the field while limiting Vermont's shooters to just 39.7 percent en route to the one-point victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Ryan Davis is putting up 23.3 points and 6.7 rebounds to lead the charge for the Catamounts. Stef Smith is also a big contributor, accounting for 14.2 points per game. The Great Danes are led by CJ Kelly, who is averaging 13.5 points.

RAMPING IT UP: The Catamounts have scored 72.2 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they recorded in non-conference play.CLUTCH CJ: Kelly has connected on 36.8 percent of the 19 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 17 over the last three games. He's also converted 81.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Catamounts have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Great Danes. Vermont has 54 assists on 87 field goals (62.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Albany has assists on 34 of 67 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Albany has committed a turnover on just 16.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all America East teams. The Great Danes have turned the ball over only 11.3 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25