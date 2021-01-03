Bradenton Herald Logo
San Jose St. battles Benedictine Mesa

The Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif.

Benedictine Mesa vs. San Jose State (1-6)

Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose State Spartans will be taking on the Redhawks of NAIA program Benedictine Mesa. San Jose State lost 87-86 to Boise State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Richard Washington has averaged 20.7 points and 4.6 rebounds this year for San Jose State. Omari Moore is also a big contributor, with eight points and 5.3 rebounds per game.ACCURATE AUSTIN: Austin Denham has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 16 over the last three games. He's also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: San Jose State went 3-8 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Spartans scored 66.9 points per contest across those 11 contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

January 03, 2021 3:23 AM
