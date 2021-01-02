Finland stuns Sweden in world junior hockey quarterfinals

Sweden's Albin Sundsvik (29) looks on as Finland celebrates a goal during the third period of an IIHL World Junior Hockey Championship game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Roni Hirvonen jammed in a wraparound with 25 seconds left to give Finland a 3-2 victory over Sweden on Saturday in the world junior championship quarterfinals.

Finland overcame a 2-0 deficit, tying it on Anton Lundell's power-play goal with 8:56 left. Henri Nikkanen scored for Finland in the second period, and Kari Piiroinen made 22 saves.

Lucas Raymond and Elmer Soderblom had first-period goals for Sweden.

Finland won the last of its five titles in 2019.

In the first quarterfinal, Vasili Ponomaryov and Danil Bashkirov scored and Yaroslav Askarov made 18 saves in Russia's 21 victory ovber Germany. Florian Elias scored for Germany.

Later, Canada faced the Czech Republic, and the United States met Slovakia.