Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Telfort scores 20 to lead Northeastern past Elon 75-52

The Associated Press

BOSTON

Jahmyl Telfort had 20 points as Northeastern routed Elon 75-52 on Saturday in a Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams.

Tyson Walker had 18 points and six assists for Northeastern (2-5, 1-0), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Coleman Stucke added 15 points. Shaquille Walters had seven rebounds.

Hunter McIntosh had 16 points for the Phoenix (3-2, 0-1). Hunter Woods added eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

National

Floyd Little, Syracuse and Broncos great, dies at 78

January 02, 2021 3:39 PM

Sports

Titans get punter Brett Kern back from Reserve/COVID-19 list

January 02, 2021 3:39 PM

Sports

Lawson scores 25, S. Carolina wins first outing in 28 days

January 02, 2021 3:37 PM

Sports

Lions activate Shelton, release Herron prior to finale

January 02, 2021 3:37 PM

Sports

Campbell hopes to end skid vs High Point

January 02, 2021 3:31 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service