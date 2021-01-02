Campbell hopes to end skid vs High Point

High Point (3-6, 1-3) vs. Campbell (4-5, 0-2)

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell looks to end its five-game losing streak as it takes on High Point. High Point fell 60-51 at home to South Carolina Upstate in its last outing. Campbell lost 94-76 at Winthrop in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: High Point's Lydell Elmore, Ahmil Flowers and Jaden House have combined to account for 37 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 49 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.CLUTCH CEDRIC: Cedric Henderson Jr. has connected on 25.9 percent of the 27 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 12 over the last three games. He's also made 62.5 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Camels. Campbell has an assist on 34 of 78 field goals (43.6 percent) across its previous three games while High Point has assists on 37 of 63 field goals (58.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Campbell is ranked second among Big South teams with an average of 76.7 points per game. The Fighting Camels have put up only 64.8 points per game over their five-game losing skid, however.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25