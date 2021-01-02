Bradenton Herald Logo
Former Chelsea striker Hasselbaink to manage League One team

The Associated Press

BURTON, England

Former Chelsea and Netherlands striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has been reappointed as manager of relegation-threatened Burton Albion in England's third division.

The 48-year-old Hasselbaink managed Burton to the fourth-division title in 2014-15, earning promotion to League One. He later left to manage Queens Park Rangers.

Burton was stuck in last place as it prepared to face Oxford United on Saturday.

“We know there is enough quality in the playing squad but that's not reflected in where we are in the table so there is a lot of hard work to be done,” Hasselbaink said.

Avoiding relegation will entail “underachieving” players returning “to their normal ability,” he added.

Hasselbaink played for Leeds United and Atlético Madrid before joining Chelsea in 2000. He ended his first season at Stamford Bridge as the Premier League's top scorer with 23 goals.

