Milwaukee (3-2, 2-1) vs. Robert Morris (3-3, 2-1)

UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee seeks revenge on Robert Morris after dropping the first matchup in Moon Township. The teams last went at it on Jan. 1, when the Colonials shot 40 percent from the field while limiting Milwaukee to just 33.9 percent en route to the three-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Milwaukee's Te'Jon Lucas, Josh Thomas and Amir Allen have collectively accounted for 41 percent of all Panthers scoring this season.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Colonials have scored 83.7 points per game and allowed 79.7 points per game against Horizon opponents. Those are both substantial improvements over the 73 points scored and 85 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Lucas has accounted for 41 percent of all Milwaukee field goals over the last five games. Lucas has 18 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Colonials. Robert Morris has an assist on 48 of 95 field goals (50.5 percent) across its previous three matchups while Milwaukee has assists on 38 of 70 field goals (54.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Robert Morris is ranked second among Horizon teams with an average of 77 points per game. The Colonials have averaged 83.7 points per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25