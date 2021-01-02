App State seeks revenge on Troy

Troy (6-4, 1-0) vs. Appalachian State (6-4, 0-1)

Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy goes for the season sweep over Appalachian State after winning the previous matchup in Boone. The teams last played on Jan. 1, when the Trojans shot 52 percent from the field while holding Appalachian State's shooters to just 40 percent en route to the 13-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Appalachian State's Michael Almonacy, James Lewis Jr. and Justin Forrest have collectively accounted for 28 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 25 percent of all Mountaineers points over the last five games.WATCH OUT FOR WILLIAMS: Across 10 appearances this season, Troy's Zay Williams has shot 49.4 percent.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Trojans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mountaineers. Appalachian State has an assist on 29 of 62 field goals (46.8 percent) over its past three contests while Troy has assists on 36 of 76 field goals (47.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Appalachian State defense has allowed only 57.9 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Mountaineers 12th among Division I teams. The Troy offense has averaged 61.7 points through 10 games (ranked 239th, nationally).

