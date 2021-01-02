Rider looks to extend streak vs Fairfield

Rider (2-6, 2-3) vs. Fairfield (1-9, 1-4)

George Bisacca Court at Alumni Hall, Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Fairfield. Rider has won by an average of 10 points in its last six wins over the Stags. Fairfield's last win in the series came on Feb. 13, 2017, a 69-67 win.

SENIOR STUDS: Fairfield has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Taj Benning, Caleb Green, Jalen Leach and Jesus Cruz have combined to account for 64 percent of the team's scoring this year and 58 percent of all Stags points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Stags have allowed just 68.2 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 74 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.DOMINANT DWIGHT: Dwight Murray Jr. has connected on 36.8 percent of the 19 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 85.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Rider is 0-6 when it allows at least 70 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Stags have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Broncs. Fairfield has 39 assists on 65 field goals (60 percent) across its past three outings while Rider has assists on 27 of 71 field goals (38 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Rider has scored 66.6 points while allowing 74.4 points over its last five games. Fairfield has managed 61.2 points while giving up 68 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25