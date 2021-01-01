St. Pete’s seeks revenge on Canisius

St. Peter's (6-4, 3-2) vs. Canisius (2-3, 2-3)

Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Peter's seeks revenge on Canisius after dropping the first matchup in Buffalo. The teams last played on Jan. 1, when the Golden Griffins outshot St. Peter's 44.6 percent to 40.7 percent and hit five more 3-pointers on their way to a 12-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Canisius' Majesty Brandon has averaged 13.6 points while Malek Green has put up 10.6 points and 7.4 rebounds. For the Peacocks, KC Ndefo has averaged 12.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 blocks while Fousseyni Drame has put up 11 points and 7.9 rebounds.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Golden Griffins have scored 67.6 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they managed against non-conference foes.MIGHTY MAJESTY: Brandon has connected on 32.4 percent of the 34 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 34 over his last five games. He's also converted 33.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: St. Peter's is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 69.2 percent of its free throws. The Peacocks are 1-4 when they shoot below 69.2 percent from the line.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Griffins have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Peacocks. Canisius has an assist on 44 of 69 field goals (63.8 percent) across its previous three outings while St. Peter's has assists on 40 of 76 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Canisius is ranked second in the MAAC with an average of 72.2 possessions per game.

