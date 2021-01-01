Man United beats Villa 2-1, level on points with Liverpool

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, (18), celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides 2nd goal of the game from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (Carl Recine/ Pool via AP) AP

Bruno Fernandes scoring a penalty has become a very familiar sight for Manchester United. Being among the Premier League frontrunners has not been seen in recent years for the fallen giant.

United went level on points with league leader Liverpool with a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Friday. The win was secured by Fernandes scoring his ninth spotkick since making his debut 11 months ago.

While United is still behind Liverpool on goal difference, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the team looking well-placed to mount a challenge for a first title since 2013.

Alex Ferguson, who produced United's record-extending 20th English title before retiring eight years ago, was among those allowed into Old Trafford to witness this New Year's Day game — a day after his 79th birthday.

He saw Anthony Martial head United in front in the 40th minute at the end of a counterattack started by Paul Pogba. And it was Pogba who won the penalty — from the restart after Bertrand Traoré's equalizer — that allowed Fernandes to clinch the win in the 61st minute.

Such has been United's decline in the post-Ferguson years that only once — in 2018 — has United finished second and then it was 19 points behind Manchester City.