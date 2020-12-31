Akron looks to extend streak vs C. Michigan

Central Michigan (5-4, 1-1) vs. Akron (3-1, 1-0)

James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron looks for its fifth straight conference win against Central Michigan. Akron's last MAC loss came against the Bowling Green Falcons 78-60 on Feb. 25, 2020. Central Michigan blew out Eastern Michigan by 27 on the road on Tuesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Akron's Loren Cristian Jackson, Maishe Dailey and Camron Reece have combined to score 46 percent of all Zips points this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jackson has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Akron field goals over the last three games. Jackson has 23 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Akron has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 93.3 points while giving up 67.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Zips have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Chippewas. Akron has an assist on 41 of 94 field goals (43.6 percent) across its previous three games while Central Michigan has assists on 42 of 98 field goals (42.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Akron is ranked first among MAC teams with an average of 88.5 points per game.

