UC Irvine looks for road win vs CSUN

UC Irvine (5-4, 2-0) vs. Cal State Northridge (4-3, 0-0)

Matadome, Northridge, California; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine looks for its sixth straight win over Cal State Northridge at Matadome. Cal State Northridge's last win at home against the Anteaters came on Feb. 22, 2014.

SUPER SENIORS: Cal State Northridge's TJ Starks, Alex Merkviladze and Miles Brookins have combined to account for 42 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 38 percent of all Matadors points over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Starks has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Cal State Northridge field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: UC Irvine is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 73 points. The Anteaters are 0-4 when scoring any fewer than 73.

STREAK STATS: UC Irvine has lost its last three road games, scoring 54 points, while allowing 73 per game.

RECENT GAMES: UC Irvine has scored 77.7 points and allowed 59.3 points over its last three games. Cal State Northridge has managed 64.3 points while allowing 77.3 over its last three.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25