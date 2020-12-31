Longwood looks to end streak vs UNC-Asheville

UNC-Asheville (4-4, 3-0) vs. Longwood (1-8, 0-3)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC-Asheville looks to extend Longwood's conference losing streak to five games. Longwood's last Big South win came against the Presbyterian Blue Hose 58-55 on Feb. 27. UNC-Asheville won 80-73 at Longwood in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: UNC-Asheville has relied heavily on its seniors. Tajion Jones, LJ Thorpe, Trent Stephney and Evan Clayborne have combined to account for 65 percent of the team's scoring this year and 75 percent of all Bulldogs points over the team's last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Lancers have allowed only 69.7 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 78 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.TERRIFIC TAJION: Jones has connected on 42.3 percent of the 71 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 25 over his last three games. He's also made 63.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Lancers. Longwood has an assist on 28 of 81 field goals (34.6 percent) over its past three outings while UNC-Asheville has assists on 39 of 87 field goals (44.8 percent) during its past three games.

TIGHTENING UP: Longwood's offense has turned the ball over 15.1 times per game this season, but is averaging 11.7 turnovers over its last three games.

