Sports
Mavericks take on the Heat in cross-conference contest
Miami Heat (2-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (1-3, 12th in the Western Conference)
Dallas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks host Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat in non-conference play.
Dallas finished 43-32 overall with a 20-18 record at home a season ago. The Mavericks shot 46.1% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.
Miami finished 30-13 in Eastern Conference action and 15-22 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Heat gave up 109.1 points per game while committing 20.6 fouls last season.
The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).
Heat: Jimmy Butler: out (ankle).
Comments