Dennis lifts Wichita State over Newman 81-43

The Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan.

Dexter Dennis registered 13 points as Wichita State easily defeated Newman 81-43 on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler added 11 points, and Clarence Jackson had eight rebounds for Wichita State (5-2), which won its fourth consecutive game.

Joel Boyce had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Jets. David Javorsky added seven rebounds and five steals.

