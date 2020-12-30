No. 25 Buckeyes use balanced scoring, beat Nebraska 90-54

Ohio State's Justice Sueing, center, drives to the basket between Nebraska's Thorir Thorbjarnarson, left, and Trey McGowens during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP

Justin Ahrens came off the bench to score 18 points and freshman Zed Key added 14 points on 5-for-5 shooting as No. 25 Ohio State used balanced scoring to beat Nebraska 90-54 on Wednesday night.

Duane Washington Jr. added 13 points, Justice Sueing 12 and Seth Towns 11 as Ohio State (8-2, 2-2 Big Ten) got points from 10 players and won for the third time in four games.

Key to Ohio State’s success was its outside shooting. Ahrens went 6 of 9 from long range and the Buckeyes were helped by 12-for-32 shooting from beyond the arc.

The Cornhuskers (4-6, 0-3) lost their third straight game and were slowed by 28.3% shooting from the field. Nebraska has now lost 12 games against ranked opponents.

Ohio State put the game out of reach with a 12-2 run at the start of the second half. The Buckeyes also scored 21 points off turnovers.

Nebraska was led by Teddy Allen's 13 points. Allen picked up his fourth foul with more than 16 minutes left in the game and sat for more than 10 minutes. He is the Huskers' leading scorer, averaging 18.2 points.

BIG PICTURE

A deep and balanced Ohio State team used contributions from nearly every player to run away from overmatched Nebraska. Keeping up its outside shooting will be key to the Buckeyes’ continued Big Ten success.

UP NEXT

Ohio State visits Minnesota on Sunday.

Nebraska hosts Michigan State on Saturday.