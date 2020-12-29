Miami Hurricanes QB target transferring from California high school to IMG Academy

A potential future University of Miami quarterback is coming to IMG Academy in Bradenton.

AJ Duffy, a junior from Rancho Verde High in Moreno, California, is transferring in February to the private sports academy to play football, the Los Angeles Times reported.

His father, who is his coach at Rancho Verde, told the outlet that his son was transferring and Duffy tweeted a graphic of himself in an IMG Academy uniform.

Onto the next chapter. pic.twitter.com/fJvUiHvNtQ — Aj Duffy (@anthonyjduffy) December 28, 2020

Duffy, a consensus four-star pro-style quarterback, according to the 247 Sports’ composite rankings, is a Class of 2022 recruiting target for the Hurricanes.

Duffy has several offers, but 247 lists Oregon, UM, USC, Penn State and Arizona State as the top contenders to land him. The 247 Crystal Ball projects Oregon to get Duffy.

Duffy’s decision, according to the Los Angeles Times, is due to the uncertainty surrounding high school football in Southern California with the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“The California high school football season for 2020 was originally delayed in July until January because of the coronavirus pandemic, but everything is on hold,” the L.A. Times reported. “The Southern Section commissioner, Rob Wigod, has said practices would need to start by Feb. 15 for a season to begin in March and would end no later than April 17.”

Also among the roughly 35 offers Duffy’s received, Florida State, Florida Atlantic and FIU are other in-state schools trying to secure his pledge.