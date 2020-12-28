Bradenton Herald Logo
Ex-St. Thomas Aquinas star latest Gator to opt out of Cotton Bowl, focus on NFL Draft

The Florida Gators lost one of their receivers for the Cotton Bowl on Monday.

Former Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas star Trevon Grimes announced he’s skipping the bowl game against Oklahoma and forgo his final year of eligibility to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

Grimes, who is the Gators’ third-leading receiver this year with 38 catches for 589 yards and nine touchdowns, announced his decision on Twitter.

“After much discussion and thought with my family, I have decided to skip the bowl game and forgo my extra year of NCAA eligibility to enter the 2021 NFL Draft,” Grimes wrote on Twitter. “Playing football at the highest level in the NFL has been my lifelong dream.”

Grimes also thanked his UF coaches, teammates and Gator Nation in his letter.

The Gators passing game already took a hit when tight end Kyle Pitts, their second-leading receiver, opted out last week.

Profile Image of Jason Dill
Jason Dill
Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
