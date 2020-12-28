Nets take on the Grizzlies in non-conference action

Memphis Grizzlies (0-2, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Nets -7.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies visit Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets in non-conference play.

Brooklyn finished 35-37 overall with a 20-16 record at home during the 2019-20 season. The Nets shot 44.8% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.

Memphis finished 20-26 in Western Conference action and 14-22 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Grizzlies averaged 112.6 points per game last season, 55.9 in the paint, 17 off of turnovers and 17.2 on fast breaks.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee).

Grizzlies: Jontay Porter: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (hamstring), Xavier Tillman: out (patellar tendinitis), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (hip), De'Anthony Melton: out (health protocols).